BERLIN Two Germans have gone missing in Afghanistan and may have been kidnapped, German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said on Tuesday.

"I have to confirm that two Germans are missing and I cannot exclude the possibility that they are victims of a kidnapping," Westerwelle said at a news conference broadcast on television.

German officials were working with the relevant authorities in Afghanistan on the incident, he added.

(Reporting By Madeline Chambers, Annika Breidthardt)