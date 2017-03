U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (2nd L) walks with Afghan Brigadier General Aminullah Patyani (L), commander of the Kabul Military Training Center, upon his arrival at the facility in Kabul March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

KABUL A joint news conference that had been scheduled for Afghan President Hamid Karzai and U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has been cancelled over security concerns, U.S. officials said.

The officials declined to cite the nature of the security threat. But it comes a day after a suicide bombing in Kabul that killed nine civilians, about a kilometre away from where Hagel was holding a morning meeting.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)