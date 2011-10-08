KABUL Semin Barekzai's kidneys may be failing after seven days refusing food or water, but the mother-of-three has vowed she will not abandon her hunger strike unless she is reinstated as a member of parliament.

Barekzai, a 32-year-old from western Herat province, won her seat last September, but in August the Independent Election Commission (IEC) ruled she and eight other lawmakers should be replaced, because other candidates had actually won their seats.

Many have been fiercely denouncing their eviction from parliament and former journalist and beautician Barekzai has sworn to protest at her removal to the death, if necessary.

"I will continue the strike until the justice comes through and my rights are given to me," she told Reuters, in a weak and quavering voice, her lips dry and face pale.

"It is already seven days that I am on this strike, I urge the international community and those ... who are defenders of democracy and women rights that this issue must be solved."

Her hunger strike is the latest challenge to a weak and scandal-ridden parliament, over a year after it was elected.

Fraud-marred elections for the body were held last September, but months of disputes between President Hamid Karzai and lawmakers over the results first delayed the opening of the 249-member assembly and then kept it barely functioning.

The uncertainty over the fate of the parliament is undermining an already fragile institution at a critical time, with violence at record levels and the withdrawal of foreign combat troops set to be complete by the end of 2014.

The IEC's decision to unseat the nine lawmakers was based on the findings of a special election court established by Karzai.

More than 100 members of parliament are boycotting most sessions to protest that ruling, saying they do not recognise the court, and see it as a tool for the president to meddle in the legislature's make-up.

Barekzai told Reuters before starting her hunger strike that she lost her seat because Rahima Jame, who originally came in behind her, was deemed by Karzai's court to have won more votes.

KIDNEYS FAILING?

On Sunday Barekzai moved into a tent just near the Wolesi Jirga, the Afghan parliament, and stopped eating or drinking.

Barekzai's brother, Mohammed, said the family believes her risky fight to regain her seat is an "honour," but a doctor and former colleague said she feared the strike was causing irreparable damage.

"From a doctor's point of view, I am worried about both her and Afghanistan," Nilofar Ibrahimi, a parliamentarian from northern Badakhshan, told Reuters after she visited Barekzai.

"It seems her kidneys have stopped working, which is very dangerous and makes it very difficult to restore her health," Ibrahimi said, adding that she considered the Afghan legal system to be as badly in need of help as her ex-colleague.

Sima Samar, chair of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission, also visited Barekzai and said she would use her personal and professional influence to try to resolve the case.

"The government has to take this seriously and look into her demands," said Samar, a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize.

On Thursday, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Humayun Aziz took Barekzai to meet Karzai in the presidential palace. But she returned to her camp, which has an ambulance and security guards posted outside, and has continued her hunger strike.

The ambulance doctor said she refused to be examined until she was restored as a member of parliament.

Ahmad Saeedi, a political analyst advising Barekzai, warned she could die within days if she continues to refuse water.

"A demonstration will happen tomorrow to support her, and a lot of people from different provinces will be here," he said.

(Editing by Emma Graham-Harrison)