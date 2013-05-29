German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
KABUL Six foreign staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Afghan city of Jalalabad were rescued by police on Wednesday from an insurgent attack and are safe, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.
A suicide bomber blew himself up at the gates of the ICRC offices in Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, and a firefight was raging between two insurgents holed up in the building and Afghan security forces.
(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman, editing by Mark Heinrich)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.