KABUL Afghanistan's Taliban said on Friday that the militant group had no faith in any trial for the U.S. soldier suspected of gunning down 17 civilians in a volatile southern province, and vowed revenge.

"This was a planed activity and we will certainly take revenge on all American forces in Afghanistan and don't trust such trials," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters by telephone from an undisclosed location.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Robert Bales, accused of killing Afghan civilians in a shooting rampage in Kandahar province last week, will be charged with 17 counts of murder, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)