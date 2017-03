KABUL - Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on Monday that a decision on immunity for U.S. forces staying in the country after 2014 will be made after "eight or nine" months.

"The issue of immunity is under discussion (and) it is going to take eight to nine months before we reach agreement," Karzai told a press briefing in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

