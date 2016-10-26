KABUL Afghan authorities have arrested two men who were planning to attack the Indian consulate in the city of Jalalabad and seized bomb-making equipment, the National Directorate for Security said on Wednesday.

The arrests come at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir and after an attack on a police academy in the Pakistani city of Quetta this week in which around 60 people were killed.

The consulate, in the eastern region bordering Pakistan, has been attacked before.

