KABUL Afghanistan has given New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg 24 hours to leave the country for not cooperating with an investigation, a statement from the attorney general's office said on Wednesday.

Rosenberg had been summoned to the attorney general's office for questioning on Tuesday after the newspaper ran a story about officials discussing plans to form an interim government if a deadlock over the presidential election failed to be broken soon.

The correspondent, who has spent three years at the NYT bureau in Kabul, said the attorney general had not yet contacted him directly about the order to leave.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi and Jessica Donati; Editing by Nick Macfie)