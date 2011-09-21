Afghans mourned assassinated former President and chief peace negotiator Burhanuddin Rabbani on Wednesday as fears mounted that his death could aggravate ethnic tension in the war-scarred country.

Following is a timeline of attacks on government and foreign targets in Kabul since 2008:

2011

Sept 20 - A Taliban representative meeting with Rabbani, the head of Afghanistan's High Peace Council, detonates a bomb hidden under a turban and kills him at his Kabul home.

Sept 13 - Insurgents holed up on five different floors of a partially constructed building shower Kabul's diplomatic enclave with rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire for 20 hours, while three suicide bombers -- one prevented -- strike police compounds elsewhere in the city. Five Afghan police and 11 civilians, including children, are killed.

The U.S. blamed the attack, the most coordinated militant assault on Kabul since the war began in 2001 on the Taliban-linked Haqqani network based on Pakistan's northwest border with Afghanistan.

Aug 19 - Taliban attackers lay siege to a British cultural centre, killing at least nine people during an hours-long assault on the 92nd anniversary of Afghanistan's independence from British rule.

A suicide bomber in car blew himself up in front of the gate of the British Council before dawn, and another car packed with explosives detonated moments later while four attackers, three of them men clad in burqa cloak worn by Afghan women, stormed the compound.

June 28 - At least 10 Afghan civilians are killed when suicide bombers and heavily armed Taliban insurgents attacked the Intercontinental hotel, Afghan officials said.

May 21 - A suicide bomber kills six people and wounds 23 when he strikes the cafeteria of a military hospital in a heavily guarded area.

Jan 28 - A suicide attack on a supermarket in the embassy district kills at least nine people, including a prominent Afghan doctor, his rights activist wife and four of their children.

2010

Dec 19 - Two militants wearing suicide vests attack a bus carrying Afghan army officers, killing five and wounding nine.

August 10 - Two suicide bombers attack a compound used by foreigners in the city centre, killing five Afghans.

May 18 - Six Western soldiers, including five Americans, and 12 Afghan civilians are killed in a suicide car bomb attack on a NATO convoy near the derelict Darulaman palace. Nearly 50 people are wounded.

Feb 26 - Two suicide bombers detonate explosives near Kabul's biggest shopping centre and a hotel, killing at least 14 people and wounding 32. Four of the dead are Indians.

Jan 18 - Attacks on multiple locations, including shopping malls and the central bank, kill at least four members of the security forces and one civilian, and wound 38. Security officials say at least nine of the attackers are killed.

2009

Dec 15 - A suicide car bomber blows up his vehicle outside a former vice president's home in the main diplomatic neighbourhood, killing eight people and wounding dozens.

Oct 28 - Five foreign U.N. staff are killed when militants attack a guest house used by foreigners. A rocket aimed at the presidential palace hits the Serena hotel.

Oct 8 - Seven Afghan civilians are killed and 45 wounded in a blast outside the Indian embassy.

Sept 17 - Ten Afghan civilians and six Italian soldiers are killed in a suicide car bomb attack on a road between Kabul's airport and the U.S. embassy.

Aug 19 - Several Taliban gunmen, including a suicide bomber, storm a bank and clash with police just south of the presidential palace. The gunmen are killed.

Aug 18 - A rocket strikes the presidential palace and a second hits the city's police headquarters, two days before a presidential election. No one is hurt.

Aug 15 - A Taliban suicide bomber kills seven and wounds 90 in an attack outside the headquarters of NATO-led forces in Afghanistan, near the U.S. embassy and government buildings.

Feb 11 - A number of Taliban fighters, including suicide bombers, storm two government buildings, including the Justice Ministry, across from the presidential palace. More than 20 people are killed and nearly 50 wounded.

2008

Nov 27 - A suicide attack on a convoy of foreign forces near the U.S. embassy kills four civilians.

Oct 30 - Five people are killed when a suicide bomber blows himself up inside the Information Ministry, following a clash between insurgents and ministry guards. The Taliban says foreign advisers inside were the targets.

July 7 - A suicide car bomb outside the Indian Embassy kills 58. Scores are wounded in the biggest attack in the city since the war began in late 2001.

April 27 - President Hamid Karzai survives an assassination attempt while attending a military parade close to the presidential palace. Three civilians are killed as Taliban fighters fire guns and rockets at the official celebrations.

Jan 14 - Several Taliban gunmen storm the luxury Serena hotel near the presidential palace in a commando-style attack, killing six people, including a Norwegian journalist. The Norwegian foreign minister, staying at the hotel, is unhurt.

