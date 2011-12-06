KABUL, Reuters (Dec 6) - A bomb placed in a motorcycle exploded in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Tuesday afternoon, injuring three civilians, a spokesman for the provincial governor said.

The blast came shortly after a bomb at a Shi'ite shrine in Kabul killed up to 20 people, and a bicycle bomb near a mosque in northern Mazar-i-Sharif city killed at least 4.

The site of the Kandahar blast was not near any mosque or shrine.