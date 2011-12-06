Stampede at Angolan stadium kills 17, injures scores
LUANDA At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede at an Angolan football match on Friday when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium gates, a medical official said.
KABUL, Reuters (Dec 6) - A bomb placed in a motorcycle exploded in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Tuesday afternoon, injuring three civilians, a spokesman for the provincial governor said.
The blast came shortly after a bomb at a Shi'ite shrine in Kabul killed up to 20 people, and a bicycle bomb near a mosque in northern Mazar-i-Sharif city killed at least 4.
The site of the Kandahar blast was not near any mosque or shrine.
MANILA Four people died and more than 100 were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines late Friday, damaging some structures and cutting power in many areas, local officials said.
WASHINGTON The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.