KABUL An Afghan soldier at a U.S. base in the country's east joined violent protests against the burning of copies of the Koran and shot dead two foreign troops, Western military sources said.

Protesters charged the base in Nangarhar province after the Taliban urged Afghans to target foreign bases and kill Westerners in retaliation for the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan.

(Reporting by Rafiq Shirzad in JALALABAD and Amie Ferris-Rotman in KABUL)