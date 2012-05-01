KABUL The United States will designate Afghanistan a major non-NATO ally, U.S. officials told reporters on Tuesday, marking the first such designation of President Barack Obama's presidency.

The president, who arrived in Kabul on Tuesday for an unannounced visit, will not make specific decisions on further drawdowns of U.S. forces in the country until at least September 2012, the officials said.

(Reporting by Caren Bohan, writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu)