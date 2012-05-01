BAGRAM AIRBASE, Afghanistan President Barack Obama will assure war-weary Americans on Wednesday that he will keep up a steady drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and that there is a "clear path to fulfill our mission" after more than a decade of military involvement there.

"My fellow Americans, we have travelled through more than a decade under the dark cloud of war," he will say in a televised address to the American people at the end of an unannounced trip to Afghanistan to sign a strategic partnership pact with Kabul.

"Yet here, in the pre-dawn darkness of Afghanistan, we can see the light of a new day on the horizon," he will say, according to advance excerpts released by the White House. "The Iraq War is over. The number of our troops in harm's way has been cut in half, and more will be coming home soon."

Obama's unannounced visit - on the first anniversary of the U.S. killing of Osama bin Laden and in the midst of his 2012 re-election campaign - appeared aimed at showing American voters he is pursuing a strategy to wind down the war.

He was also seeking to reassure Afghans that Washington was not abandoning them in the face of a continuing Taliban insurgency. Most U.S. and NATO troops are due to leave in 2014.

(Reporting By Caren Bohan, Writing by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Vicki Allen)