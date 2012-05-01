Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
BAGRAM AIRBASE, Afghanistan President Barack Obama on Wednesday warned U.S. troops of further hardship ahead in Afghanistan but told them "there is a light on the horizon" after more than a decade of war.
"The battle is not yet over," he told a cheering crowd at Bagram airbase outside of Kabul during a visit to Afghanistan. "There is going to be heartbreak and pain and difficulty ahead. But there is a light on the horizon because of the sacrifices you've made."
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)
KINSHASA Police in Democratic Republic of Congo launched an assault on the residence of the leader of a separatist religious sect in Kinshasa early on Tuesday and fired live ammunition and tear gas at his supporters, a Reuters witness said.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained more than 500 people on Monday in operations across Turkey targeting suspects linked with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.