A large field of poppies grows on the outskirts of Jelawar village in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

KABUL The poppy economy in Afghanistan, which provides a financial lifeline for insurgents in the war-torn country, has grown significantly in 2011 with soaring prices and expanded cultivation, a report said on Tuesday.

Land under poppy cultivation in 2011 climbed 7 percent from 2010 as farmers sought to capitalise on a sharp rise in opium prices caused by an unidentified disease last year, according to a joint report by the U.N. drugs agency and Afghanistan's counter-narcotics ministry.

Three provinces in the north and east of the country that had been declared "poppy-free" have returned to production, it said, and the increase came even though crop eradication was 65 percent higher than a year ago, and took place in 18 provinces, up from 11 in 2010.

Jean-Luc Lemahieu, the Afghanistan country head for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), estimated militants may rake in up to $700 million (448.3 million pounds) from opium in 2011.

That compares to an annual $200 mln in the previous 10 years.

"In 2011, farmers made $1.4 billion, so, potentially, insurgents this year are receiving $700 million," Lemahieu told a news conference.

"I will let you calculate how much will go to corruption within the economy."

The figure is based on the profit-share model of the last decade in which insurgents got 10 percent and farmers 20 percent of profits in Afghanistan. The rest is unaccounted for.

If the initial numbers are right, the size of the poppy economy in Afghanistan in 2011 would be about $7 billion. Afghanistan's gross domestic product (GDP), excluding the poppy economy, was $16 billion in 2011, according to official data.

Opium prices in Afghanistan more than doubled last year after production was cut due to an unexplained disease, and farmers netted $10,700 per hectare of poppies cultivated, surging 118 percent from $4,900 a year earlier.

'BAD NEWS'

About 95 percent of poppy growth was concentrated in the south and west, the country's most insecure regions, confirming a "direct link" between poppy cultivation and the Taliban-led insurgency, according to the report.

"In spite of all our hopes, the predictions did confirm what we were all afraid of," Staffan De Mistura, a special representative to U.N. secretary-general, told reporters.

"The speculation has raised prices, and it in turn raised production and profits -- that's bad news."

He said the U.N. would try to convince all parties, including the Islamist insurgents, that they needed to tackle poppy cultivation.

"Opium consumption is against every religion, including Islam," he added.

Afghanistan's total cultivation area after eradication was estimated at 131,000 hectares this year, up from 123,000, UNODC said. The figure was still lower than in 2009 and a third less than the record 193,000 hectares in 2007.

Afghanistan has long been the world's leading suppliers of opium -- providing about 90 percent of the global output -- and in recent years has produced thousands of tonnes more than the entire global demand for the drug.

"We still have around one million Afghans, that is one million Afghan families, who are being affected by drug addition, and in a poor country like Afghanistan, this is very sad," De Mistura said.

"And we have implications of around 100,000 young men and women all over the world who were confirmed as dying due to, also, abuse of opium that originated from Afghanistan."

(Editing by Sugita Katyal)