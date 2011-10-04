KABUL A top Afghan intelligence official on Tuesday accused the Pakistani embassy of refusing to cooperate with a probe into the assassination of Afghan peace envoy and former President Burhanuddin Rabbani.

But Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul said a letter he wrote to investigators promised to help.

Rabbani was killed on September 20 by a suicide bomber who hid explosives in his turban and posed as a Taliban representative with a message of reconciliation.

Islamabad has already responded angrily to allegations from Afghan officials that Pakistan and its powerful ISI intelligence agency masterminded the killing, and want to destabilise Afghanistan.

As head of the country's High Peace Council, charged with seeking a political end to the war, Rabbani's assassination dealt a major blow to hopes of reaching a negotiated settlement, and raised fears of worsening ethnic tensions.

Zia, deputy head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), told a news conference in Kabul that the Pakistani embassy had contacted the intelligence agency to complain after details of the investigation appeared in the media.

"We are not able to co-operate because Professor Rabbani's assassination case has been leaked to the media," Zia, who goes by one name only, quoted the letter from the Pakistani embassy as saying.

Despite having been given evidence, including pictures of the perpetrators, the Pakistan embassy made excuses and refused to help, Zia said.

Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's Ambassador in Kabul, told Reuters he had neither refused to help nor complained about media leaks.

"There is a clear misunderstanding, we sent a letter to the commission set up to investigate Professor Rabbani's killing and reaffirmed our cooperation. We never said that we are not cooperating," he said in a telephone interview.

Zia added that Afghan President Hamid Karzai had agreed to submit evidence to the United Nations, and push for an international investigation, on the grounds that it was "not worth asking for Pakistan's cooperation."

VIDEO CONFESSION

The intelligence agency also released what it said was a video confession from one of the key players in the plot to kill Rabbani, Hameedullah Akhondzada.

But Akhondzada did not claim to have planned the killing, saying instead that he was ordered to bring the bomber to Rabbani, after making initial contact with the former president.

"Mullah Mohebullah who is a member of (the) Taliban movement and (shadow) governor for Kabul wanted me to introduce my peace council contacts to him and I did so," said Akhondzada said.

"I met Prof Rabbani six months ago and I recorded the whole conversation on my phone and promised to convey the message to Taliban Shura in Quetta," he added, referring to the group's senior leadership.

He detailed how a childhood friend had heard the message and informed senior Taliban of the link to the government's top peace envoy. Akhondzada was then told he would be replaced by a bomber on his next mission.

"Mohebullah came to me and told me that they wanted to send somebody else to represent the Taliban movement...ten days later they explained to me that they were carrying out a bombing."

The NDS and Akhondzada did not detail what, if any, position he held within the Taliban, but his account suggested some degree of independence.

"They asked me 'When are you going to Kabul?' When I told them the next day, they brought Esmatullah to me that night, on the back of a motorbike. I brought Esmatullah to Kabul with me," he said.

Previously, the Afghan NDS has named Esmatullah as the bomber.

(Additional reporting by Zhou Xin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)