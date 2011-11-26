Trump - militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
KABUL The commander of NATO-led forces in Afghanistan, General John R. Allen, said that he offered his condolences to families of any Pakistani soldiers who "may have been killed or injured" during an "incident" on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border on Saturday.
Pakistani officials said NATO helicopters attacked a military checkpoint in northwest Pakistan early on Saturday, killing up to 25 troops and prompting Pakistan to shut the vital supply route for NATO troops fighting in Afghanistan.
A spokesman for the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force declined further comment on the nature of the "incident" and said it was not yet clear whether there were any deaths or injuries.
Allen said the "incident" had his personal attention and he was committed to a thorough investigation.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving taxpayer-funded payments to his wife for work that a newspaper alleges she did not do.