Blast kills at least 10 in Pakistani city of Lahore
LAHORE, Pakistan An explosion near the Punjab provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens on Monday, a local emergency rescue service said.
WASHINGTON Pakistan's ambassador to the United States branded as "unhelpful" U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta's latest stab at Islamabad's failure to tackle militant safe havens, saying it would make it harder for the two countries to narrow their differences.
Panetta, speaking in Kabul on Thursday, said the United States was reaching the limits of its patience with Pakistan because of the safe havens the country offered to insurgents fighting in neighbouring Afghanistan.
"It adds an unhelpful twist to the process and leaves little oxygen for those of us seeking to break a stalemate," Pakistan's envoy, Sherry Rehman, said in a statement.
(Reporting By Missy Ryan; Writing by Phil Stewart; Editing by Bill Trott)
LAHORE, Pakistan An explosion near the Punjab provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens on Monday, a local emergency rescue service said.
BEIRUT Syrian jihadists seen as close to Islamic State battled a rival hardline Islamist faction on Monday in northwestern Syria, a war monitor and an official with another insurgent group said.
ROME Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday he wanted his ruling Democratic Party (PD) to hold a leadership contest before any national vote, opening the way for a showdown with his many critics in the group.