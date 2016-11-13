KABUL Afghanistan's parliament dismissed two more cabinet ministers on Sunday, ignoring pleas from the president and chief executive to halt votes that threaten an already fragile Western-backed government.

Parliament removed the transportation and education ministers citing poor performance, bringing the total number of dismissed ministers to five over the last two days.

Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi was the only minister on Sunday to survive the vote.

"The two ministers have been dismissed and I request the president and leadership of the government to introduce other candidates to these positions," said Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, speaker of the House of Representatives.

