Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
KABUL Taliban fighters disguised in police uniforms infiltrated a security forces compound in the southern Afghan province of Helmand and killed as many as 15 police, officials said on Wednesday.
The attack, in the Musa Qala district, was the latest in a widening insurgency that has killed thousands of Afghan security force members and civilians since NATO forces ended combat operations at the end of last year.
"The Taliban were in police uniform and had police vehicles and entered a police compound where they killed all 14 policemen and took their weapons," said a security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
He said the Taliban then went to another checkpoint where they killed another policeman.
Other sources confirmed the attack but gave differing casualty figures, with Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the governor of Helmand saying nine police had been killed.
Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, a spokesman for Taliban in southern Afghanistan said in a text message 12 police including two officers were killed in the attack and 12 weapons captured.
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
LUXEMBOURG A Luxembourg judge denied on Wednesday a request from Iran to annul claims by families of victims of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on $1.6 billion of Iranian assets in Luxembourg, saying a court had to rule on the fundamentals of the case first.