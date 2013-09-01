Afghan President Hamid Karzai speaks during a joint news conference with Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (not pictured) at the prime minister's residence in Islamabad August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

KABUL Afghan President Hamid Karzai has named his second new interior minister in a year, removing former policeman Ghulam Mujtaba Patang and installing presidential hopeful and ambassador to Pakistan Umer Daudzai in his place.

The presidential decree was announced by the government after 2pm (0930 GMT) on Sunday. Kabul police chief General Ayoub Salangi will be Daudzai's deputy, the statement said.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Dylan Welch; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)