KABUL Millions of Afghans are connected to electricity but power supply in the war-torn state remains vulnerable and too reliant on imports.

Below are some figures on supply and demand and details on key projects meant to boost the sector.

SUPPLY & DEMAND:

* Afghanistan theoretically has the capacity to produce around 500 megawatts (MW) of electricity, although only 200 MW is available at the moment due to damage to power plants, water shortages, equipment failure and ageing infrastructure. Most of the power is generated by hydropower plants.

* Afghanistan relies heavily on imports from Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. It has the capacity to import around 600 MW of power, although current imports stand at around 400 MW due to lack of adequate transmission and distribution infrastructure.

* A third of Afghanistan's population of around 30 million is connected to power. Access in Kabul, the capital, is at 70 percent. Afghans' demand for power is expected to rise to 3,000 MW by 2020.

* Afghanistan has the potential to generate up to 23,000 MW of power from its own vast hydro, wind, solar, gas and coal reserves, although most of that remains unexploited due to decades of conflict and security concerns.

SOME KEY PLANNED OR RECENTLY COMPLETED PROJECTS:

* The Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC) plans to build a 400 MW power plant to support its Aynak copper mine project in the country. Half of the power will be sold to the Afghan government at a nominal price.

* Tarakhil plant: the USAID-funded project to build a 105 MW power plant on the outskirts of Kabul was completed in May 2010.

* Darunta hydro plant: USAID is rehabilitating the plant on the Kabul river, 80 km east of the capital, so that its three turbines can supply their intended total capacity of 11.4 MW.

* Kajaki dam: First constructed in 1953, the dam's hydroelectric plant, with a generating capacity of 33 MW, was installed by the United States in 1975. USAID has launched a project to repair the two existing turbines and to add a third, almost doubling the amount of electricity generated.

The project has faced major delays and cost overruns, partially due to the dam's location in one of Taliban's strongholds in the southern Helmand province.

* Mountain Rivers: Afghanistan is seeking investors for a $12 billion project that would include building 13 dams to capture the flow of water from its mountain rivers. The project could add 4,700 MW of electricity and help irrigate 100,000 acres of land.

* Sheberghan Gas Field: the government is seeking a private investor to develop the gas field and build and operate a gas-fired power plant at the site, which could provide up to 220 MW of power.

* Tajikistan/Kyrgyzstan line: the two Central Asian states are planning to build a new 1,300 MW transmission line to send their surplus power to Afghanistan and Pakistan. Afghanistan is expected to use 300 MW of the power. The project has faced a number of delays and there is no set completion date.

* TAPI gas pipeline: Turkmenistan plans to build a 1,700-km (1,056-mile) pipeline to carry gas from its South Iolotan field, the world's second-largest, over a 30-year period to supply Pakistan, India and Afghanistan.

The planned route passes through some of the most dangerous parts of Afghanistan, but if the decades-old dream is ever realised, the pipeline would pump 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) a year, supplying a cheap source of clean energy for Afghanistan and the region.

Source: USAID, Reuters, DABS, World Bank

