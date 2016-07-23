CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility on Saturday for a suicide attack in Kabul targeting members of the country's Shi'ite Muslim minority, the group's Amaq news agency reported.

"Two fighters from Islamic State detonated explosive belts at a gathering of Shi'ites in... the city of Kabul in Afghanistan," Amaq said in a brief news alert.

Suicide bombers killed at least 29 people and wounded 142 on Saturday in an attack on a large demonstration by Afghanistan's Hazara minority, a mainly Shia group estimated to comprise about 9 percent of the population.

