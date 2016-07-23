WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Saturday condemned an attack at a demonstration in Kabul and offered Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani assistance in investigating the incident that killed at least 61 people and wounded more than 200.

"The killers responsible for this bloodshed do not represent the future for Afghanistan and will not prevail. Attacks like these only strengthen our resolve to continue our mission in Afghanistan and deepen our support for the people and government there," said State Department spokesman John Kirby in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Adrian Croft)