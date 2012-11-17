Poland sees 100,000-200,000 Poles coming home after Brexit
WARSAW Between 100,000 and 200,000 Poles living in Britain may return home as a result of Britain leaving the European Union, a Polish government ministry said on Monday.
KUNAR, Afghanistan Three Afghan policemen guarding a bank turned robbers, stealing more than $200,000 from a branch in the east of the country, an official said on Saturday.
One of the rogue cops is on the run after his two accomplices were nabbed following Friday's heist. Most of the 12 million afghanis ($222,760) looted from a branch of state-owned Afghanistan Bank in Nuristan province had been recovered, said regional governor Tameem Nooristani.
"Two policemen have been detained with 9.5 million afghanis of the stolen money but the search for the third culprit is ongoing," Nooristani said.
Afghanistan's Western-backed government has promised to make law and order a priority ahead of the withdrawal of most foreign combat troops by the end of 2014, but discipline is a major problem among a 140,000-strong police force often accused of corruption and human rights abuses.
(Reporting by Mohammad Anwar; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel)
WARSAW Between 100,000 and 200,000 Poles living in Britain may return home as a result of Britain leaving the European Union, a Polish government ministry said on Monday.
MOSUL, Iraq "My dear family, please forgive me," reads the handwritten letter discarded in the dusty halls of an Islamic State training compound in eastern Mosul.
SEVASTOPOL, Crimea The Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich left the port of Sevastopol in Crimea on Monday for the Mediterranean where it will join the country's naval forces deployed near the Syrian coast, a Russian source told Reuters.