WASHINGTON The U.S. military will not identify the American soldier being investigated in the gunning down of 16 villagers in Afghanistan until charges are filed, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The shooting, which has drawn widespread condemnation including from President Barack Obama, has threatened to exacerbate ties with Afghanistan and further fuel demands that U.S. forces leave the country quickly.

U.S. officials described the soldier as a staff sergeant who was married with children and had served three tours during the U.S.-led war in Iraq. He was on his first Afghan deployment and turned himself in after the shooting.

Pentagon spokesman George Little said it would be "really inappropriate" to release the name before charges are filed.

Asked if the soldier would be turned over to Afghanistan for prosecution, Little said the U.S. military has "very strong" means to address such crimes.

"And there are agreements in place with the government of Afghanistan regarding the investigations into, and when appropriate prosecutions of, U.S. service members through U.S. military channels," he said.

Military law experts said it was typical for the Pentagon to withhold the soldier's name pending the criminal investigation and under U.S. privacy laws.

"Clearly the military has the ability to release the subject's name in the investigation. But given the adverse publicity and political tensions between the U.S. and Afghanistan, it's not surprising that they would invoke the Privacy Act," said David Sheldon, a military defense lawyer.

(Reporting By David Alexander and Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Howard Goller and Doina Chiacu)