Pentagon may recommend U.S. deploy combat troops in Syria - CNN
WASHINGTON The U.S. Defense Department may recommend that the United States deploy regular combat troops to Syria to fight Islamic State militants, CNN reported on Wednesday.
KABUL An Afghan police officer shot and killed a NATO soldier in eastern Afghanistan, the alliance said on Monday, the same day as two British troops were killed in the south of the country by a rogue Afghan soldier.
"According to operational reports, the ISAF service member was shot by an alleged member of the Afghan Local Police as the security force approached a ... checkpoint," the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force said in a statement.
Earlier on Monday, an Afghan army soldier shot two British soldiers at their headquarters in Helmand province, killing them both.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
WASHINGTON Amid a deepening crisis over the relationship between President Donald Trump's aides and Russia, some senior Republicans on Wednesday issued their boldest challenge yet and vowed to get to the bottom of the matter, while Democrats demanded an independent probe.
BRUSSELS U.S. President Donald Trump's defence secretary warned NATO allies on Wednesday that they must honour military spending pledges to ensure the United States does not "moderate" support for the alliance.