KABUL Three foreign soldiers were shot dead on Wednesday by a gunman wearing an Afghan army uniform in southern Afghanistan, the NATO-led coalition said, the latest in an alarming series of insider shootings which have damaged trust between the allies.

"The incident is currently under investigation," the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) said in a Thursday statement giving no other details.

NATO sources said the soldiers were killed in Uruzgan province, where around 1,500 Australian troops are based.

The deaths bring to 15 the number of foreign soldiers killed this month in insider attacks, which has prompted NATO to increase security to try prevent them, including requiring soldiers to carry loaded weapons at all times on base.

