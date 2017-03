KABUL Five Afghan soldiers were killed in an air strike by the NATO-led force in Afghanistan on Thursday in eastern Logar province, a government official said.

"The reason for the air strike is not clear and an investigation is ongoing," said the provincial governor's spokesman Din Mohammad Darwish.

The NATO-led force in Afghanistan said it was aware of reports but could not immediately provide any details or comment on the incident.

(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni in Kabul and Samihullah Paiwand in Gardez; Writing by Jessica Donati)