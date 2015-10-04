Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
NEW DELHI The U.S.-led coalition in Afghanistan said it expects to complete a preliminary multi-national investigation in days to determine whether an air strike it conducted hit a hospital and killed at least 19 people.
The results of that investigation should be known in a "matter of days," NATO said in a statement.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
One person was killed and at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, police said.