ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland The United States is right to decide to hold peace talks with the Taliban on Afghanistan, although the process will be difficult, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.

U.S. officials said earlier that the first formal meeting involving U.S. and Taliban representatives is scheduled to be held next week in Doha.

"We need to match the security response in Afghanistan ... with a political process to try to make sure as many people as possible give up violence, give up an armed struggle and join the political process," Cameron told a news conference after a G8 summit in Northern Ireland.

"It's the right thing to do - of course it involves all sorts of difficulties."

