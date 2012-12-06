Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
KABUL The Taliban said on Thursday that they carried out a "suicide" bombing attack in Kabul on Thursday that wounded Afghanistan's intelligence chief.
"Asadullah Khalid was the main target. A number of spies have been killed and wounded," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement.
(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Michael Georgy)
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".