DUBAI A senior Taliban official said on Tuesday no date had been agreed for talks in Qatar on ending Afghanistan's 12-year-long war, after U.S. officials said they would meet representatives of the Islamist insurgency next week in the Gulf state.

Asked by a reporter whether a date had been set, Tayeb Agha replied: "There are no scheduled dates". The remark by Agha, the former chief of staff to the Taliban's reclusive leader, Mullah Mohammed Omar, was carried live on al Jazeera television.

(Reporting by Amena Bakr and Yara Bayoumy, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Michael Roddy)