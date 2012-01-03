One dead, two injured after train crash in Luxembourg
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
KABUL A senior member of Afghanistan's High Peace Council, the body charged with seeking a negotiated end to the country's decade-long war, said he welcomed the Taliban's decision, announced on Tuesday, to set up a political office in Qatar.
"It is important for the Taliban to negotiate with the international community, especially with the U.S, and we welcome their decision to set up a political office," Arsala Rahmani, a top negotiator on the council, told Reuters.
"It is a gesture of good faith. The Taliban are blacklisted by the U.S. so it is very important for them to engage in talks with the U.S.," he told Reuters.
(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, writing by Emma Graham-Harrison)
SAN FRANCISCO The most consequential legal challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days, including a U.S. appeals court vote that could reveal some judges who disagree with their colleagues on the bench and support the arguments behind the new president's most controversial executive order.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced a fresh party rebellion on Tuesday after some 40 lawmakers demanded a "crisis" meeting to discuss his fate amid fears a fake work scandal could derail their bid to win the election.