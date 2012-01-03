KABUL A senior member of Afghanistan's High Peace Council, the body charged with seeking a negotiated end to the country's decade-long war, said he welcomed the Taliban's decision, announced on Tuesday, to set up a political office in Qatar.

"It is important for the Taliban to negotiate with the international community, especially with the U.S, and we welcome their decision to set up a political office," Arsala Rahmani, a top negotiator on the council, told Reuters.

"It is a gesture of good faith. The Taliban are blacklisted by the U.S. so it is very important for them to engage in talks with the U.S.," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, writing by Emma Graham-Harrison)