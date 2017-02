KABUL The Afghan Taliban said on Wednesday Pakistan has not freed their former second-in-command, Mullah Baradar, as promised and that his health is deteriorating in prison.

Baradar is seen by many in Afghanistan as the key to restarting peace talks with the Afghan Taliban.

"Unfortunately he still spends his days and nights in prison, and his health condition in worrying. It is getting worse day by day," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

