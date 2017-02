KABUL Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on Wednesday that his country agrees with U.S. efforts to negotiate with the Taliban, and a Taliban decision to open an office in the Gulf state of Qatar to facilitate communication with the West.

"Afghanistan agrees with the negotiations between the United States and the Taliban, which will lead to the establishment of an office in Qatar," Karzai's office said in a statement.

The talks could save Afghanistan from "conflict, conspiracy and the killings of innocent people" the statement added.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, writing by Emma Graham-Harrison)