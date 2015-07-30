ISLAMABAD A second round of peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban militants due to be held in Pakistan have been postponed amid reports of the Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar's death, the Pakistani foreign office said Thursday.

"In view of the reports regarding the death of Mullah Omar and the resulting uncertainty, and at the request of the Afghan Taliban leadership, the second round of Afghan peace talks, which was scheduled to be held in Pakistan on 31 July 2015, is being postponed," the statement said.

(Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Mike Collett-White)