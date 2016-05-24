ISLAMABAD Pakistan Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Tuesday that a U.S. drone strike targeting Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour while he was on Pakistani soil was not legal.

"For the U.S. government to say that whoever is a threat to them will be targeted wherever they are, that is against international law," he told reporters.

U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that Mansour had been killed in the drone attack, but Khan said on Tuesday that DNA tests were necessary to determine the identity of the badly charred body.

The Pentagon said separately on Monday that Mansour was engaged in plotting that posed "specific, imminent threats" to U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

