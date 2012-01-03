WASHINGTON The United States will support Afghan-led efforts to reach a negotiated end to the war with the Taliban, including a possible Taliban political office in the Gulf state of Qatar if that is agreed by all sides, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said the United States had not received any formal notification of a Taliban plan to open an office in Qatar, but that it would be willing to consider backing such a plan if it contributed to the goal of an Afghan peace deal.

"If this is part of an Afghan-led, Afghan-supported process and the Afghan government itself believes it can play a constructive role, and it is also supported by the host country, then we will play a role in that as well," Nuland said.

(Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Sandra Maler)