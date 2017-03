WASHINGTON The White House on Wednesday said it believed the Taliban had an opportunity to make peace with the government of Afghanistan during an Afghan-led peace process.

"They can accept the government of Afghanistan's invitation to join a peace process ... or they can choose to continue fighting Afghans and destabilising their own country," spokesman Eric Schultz said of the Taliban.

