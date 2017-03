An Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) police stands guard next to an Afghanistan flag at a guard post of a police camp in Now Zad district in Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

KABUL Afghan President Hamid Karzai will travel to Brussels on Tuesday to met U.S. Secretary of State of State John Kerry and senior Pakistani officials to discuss the flagging Afghan peace process, an Afghan presidential spokesman said on Monday.

The meeting had been arranged by Kerry in order to repair relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, following weeks of tension relating to border disputes and the peace process, Karzai's chief spokesman, Aimal Faizi, said in Kabul.

