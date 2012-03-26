Pentagon may recommend U.S. deploy combat troops in Syria - CNN
WASHINGTON The U.S. Defense Department may recommend that the United States deploy regular combat troops to Syria to fight Islamic State militants, CNN reported on Wednesday.
Two British troops were shot dead by an Afghan army soldier at the British headquarters at Lashkar Gah city in southern Afghanistan on Monday, the British government said.
Here are figures for foreign military deaths in Afghanistan caused by violence or accidents since the U.S.-led military intervention began in 2001:
NATO/U.S.-LED COALITION FORCES:
United States 1,915
Britain 407
Canada 158
France 82
Germany 52
Italy 49
Denmark 42
Poland 36
Spain 34
Australia 32
Netherlands 25
Other nations 105
TOTAL 2,937
Sources: Reuters/icasualties (www.icasualties.org/oef) compiled from official figures/French military and president's office/German Ministry of Defence/Danish central command/Italian Ministry of Defence
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Defense Department may recommend that the United States deploy regular combat troops to Syria to fight Islamic State militants, CNN reported on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Amid a deepening crisis over the relationship between President Donald Trump's aides and Russia, some senior Republicans on Wednesday issued their boldest challenge yet and vowed to get to the bottom of the matter, while Democrats demanded an independent probe.
BRUSSELS U.S. President Donald Trump's defence secretary warned NATO allies on Wednesday that they must honour military spending pledges to ensure the United States does not "moderate" support for the alliance.