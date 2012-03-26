Two British troops were shot dead by an Afghan army soldier at the British headquarters at Lashkar Gah city in southern Afghanistan on Monday, the British government said.

Here are figures for foreign military deaths in Afghanistan caused by violence or accidents since the U.S.-led military intervention began in 2001:

NATO/U.S.-LED COALITION FORCES:

United States 1,915

Britain 407

Canada 158

France 82

Germany 52

Italy 49

Denmark 42

Poland 36

Spain 34

Australia 32

Netherlands 25

Other nations 105

TOTAL 2,937

Sources: Reuters/icasualties (www.icasualties.org/oef) compiled from official figures/French military and president's office/German Ministry of Defence/Danish central command/Italian Ministry of Defence

