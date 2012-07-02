Three British soldiers were killed in Afghanistan on Sunday at Check Point Kamparack Pul in Nahr-e-Saraj, Helmand Province, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.
Here are figures for foreign military deaths in Afghanistan since the U.S.-led military intervention began in 2001:
NATO/U.S.-LED COALITION FORCES:
United States 2,028
Britain 422
Canada 158
France 87
Germany 52
Italy 49
Denmark 42
Poland 36
Spain 34
Australia 32
Netherlands 25
Other nations 108
TOTAL 3,073
Sources: Reuters/icasualties (www.icasualties.org/oef) compiled from official figures/French military and president's office/German Ministry of Defence/Danish central command/Italian Ministry of Defence
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;)