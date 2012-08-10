An Afghan police commander and several of his men killed three U.S. soldiers in the southern province of Helmand, turning guns on them after inviting them to a dinner to discuss security, Afghan officials said on Friday.

Three U.S. soldiers and an American aid worker were killed earlier in the day in the eastern province of Kunar in an attack by a suicide bomber.

Here are figures for foreign military deaths in Afghanistan since the U.S.-led military intervention began in 2001:

NATO/U.S.-LED COALITION FORCES:

United States 2,082

Britain 422

Canada 158

France 88

Germany 52

Italy 49

Denmark 42

Poland 36

Spain 34

Australia 33

Netherlands 25

Other nations 110

TOTAL 3,131

