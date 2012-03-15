U.S. Marines and soldiers from the Afghanistan National Army listen while U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta holds a town hall meeting with coalition forces at Camp Leatherneck, Afghanistan March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Olson/Pool

UNITED NATIONS The U.N. mission in Afghanistan should place a greater priority on protecting human rights after Afghan security forces were accused of violations, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a report released on Thursday.

Ahead of a U.N. Security Council vote next week to renew the mandate of the political and development mission, Ban raised concern about the Afghan Local Police, which U.S. officials believe could become more important as foreign forces withdraw.

The NATO-backed Afghan government program pays and arms Afghans to defend their villages in a bid to formalize local protection networks in areas with a heavy presence of insurgents and lack of formal security forces.

But critics say inadequate training and a lack of accountability make the local police a threat to the public.

"While there are reports of improved security in areas where the Afghan Local Police is operating, human rights abuses against civilians have also been documented," Ban said.

The police groups need clear lines of accountability, command and control tying them to the formal forces - the Afghan National Army and the Afghan National Police, Ban said in the report dated March 5.

Foreign forces fighting Taliban-led insurgents in Afghanistan are in the process of handing control of security over to the Afghan army and police, with foreign combat troops due to leave by the end of 2014.

Ban also said the U.N. mission in Afghanistan was monitoring detention centres after an October report by the United Nations accused the Afghan intelligence agency and police force of systematically torturing detainees, including children, at some jails in breach of local and international laws.

NATO-led forces stopped sending prisoners to 16 facilities following the U.N. warnings, but Ban said that after inspections and training, the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force had now cleared 12 of those detention centres and resumed prisoner transfers.

"The protection, promotion and fulfillment of the human rights of all Afghans should become increasingly central to the Mission's mandate in the next year and beyond," Ban said of the U.N.'s 1,600-strong civilian operation in Afghanistan.

