An Afghan policeman stands guard after an attack at the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Thursday said it has accounted for all U.S. citizens at the American University in Afghanistan, one day after a gun and bomb attack at the compound in Kabul killed 12 people.

"We have accounted for U.S. citizens who were at the university and have no reports of any US citizens killed or seriously injured," State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said, adding that Americans "should continue to exercise extreme caution in Kabul and continue to avoid the area."

