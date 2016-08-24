Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
WASHINGTON The United States is closely monitoring the situation in Kabul, where gunmen attack the American University of Afghanistan, the White House said on Wednesday, adding that it was deeply concerned about the attack.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest also told reporters in a daily briefing that forces from the U.S.-led coalition were involved in the response to the attack in an advise and assist capacity. Suspected militants attacked the university with explosives and gunfire earlier on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque and was charged with the premeditated murder of six people, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.