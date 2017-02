KABUL The residence of the chairman of Afghanistan's High Peace Council in Kabul was attacked on Tuesday, but it was not clear whether there were any casualties, a spokesman for Kabul's police chief said.

"There was an explosion in front of Burhanuddin Rabbani's home, but I have no information about casualties," spokesman Hashmatullah Stanikzai said.

Stanikzai said it was "probably" a suicide attack, but he could not confirm it.

(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Emma Graham-Harrison)