KABUL U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will head to Pakistan after visiting Afghanistan, and plans to push for greater cooperation between the neighbours on fighting militants, peace talks, and economic development, a U.S. official said.

Clinton will present a new formulation for the mission in Afghanistan: "fight, talk, build," the official said, adding that the message was to fight against the irreconcilable militants, talk with those willing to negotiate, and meanwhile keep building on the economic side.

"Obviously none of this is going to happen today or tomorrow. But that's the frame: fight talk build," the official said.

