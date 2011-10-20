KABUL U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday during a trip to Kabul that the door was still open to the Taliban to negotiate an end to the war in Afghanistan, but they would face "unrelenting" attacks if they did not.

She also said that peace talks would need to be part of an inclusive political process that protect gains made in recent years, and have the support of Afghanistan's neighbours.

Pakistan's cooperation in particular is critical to Afghanistan's future, she added, and urged Pakistan's leaders to deny safe haven to extremists sheltering across the border.

